CONWAY, S.C. — Katherine Van Dermark, an interdisciplinary studies major from Sayre, graduated from Coastal Carolina University in the Spring 2020.
Coastal Carolina University launched its first virtual commencement ceremony on Friday, May 8, at 6 p.m., featuring a recorded message from alumnus and Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kelly.
President David A. DeCenzo presided over the ceremony for the spring Class of 2020, which was launched on the Coastal Carolina University YouTube channel.
Nearly 1,300 students were eligible to participate in the virtual spring commencement ceremony, which was planned in consultation with Spring 2020 graduates. It incorporated many traditional customs associated with on-campus commencement exercises, including formal remarks from the president, provost, and deans in full academic regalia; a message from Kelly; the official conferring of the graduate and undergraduate academic degrees; and the playing of the alma mater.
The virtual ceremony also featured individual student recognition slides that were shown during the event.
Kelly is perhaps best known for his four-time Emmy-nominated role as Doug Stamper in the Netflix original series “House of Cards,” in which he starred all six seasons. Kelly can currently be seen in season two of Amazon Prime’s Original Series “Jack Ryan” alongside John Krasinski and Wendell Pierce. He graduated from Coastal Carolina in 1992 with a degree in performing arts.
