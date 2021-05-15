FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT DINNER will be held Monday, May 17 from 4-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church, 314 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu is chicken and biscuit, vegetable, cranberry sauce, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a meal for family members not present should come at 4:45 p.m. A small amount of grocery items will be available.

BOARD OF SEWER COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will hold its regular meeting on Monday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a 24-hour hotline, seven days a week. Is drinking causing problems in your life? We can help. Call toll-free at (607) 249-4276.

Load comments