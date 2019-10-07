Athens:
This week at the Spalding Memorial Library we will have programs for all ages!
Come join us on the 7th of October at 6:30 p.m. at Sayre Theatre for our Downtonians Night Out! Join us for a night at the movies watching the new Downton Abbey film! Tickets are $15 each, which includes your movie ticket, a small popcorn, and small drink. You’ll also be entered into a drawing to win several coveted door prizes. All proceeds benefit the Bradford County Regional Arts Council.
Miss Jess will be taking the library out into the community three times this week. She will visit Head Start 3 at 10:15 a.m. on the 8th of October. On the 9th she will be visiting Head Start 2 at 9 a.m. and Kozy Kastle 3:30 p.m. When Miss Jess goes to our community childcare centers, she takes a little bit of the library to children who may not otherwise make it to story time. She brings books to read aloud, a craft, and, for some, a small rotating collection of library books to be borrowed for two weeks. It is our hope that we will inspire a love of reading and lifelong learning in as many children in our community as possible.
On Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
Free Build will happen this Tuesday the 8th from 3-4:30 p.m.; all ages are welcome.
We will also have Social Gaming Club on Wednesday night in our conference room from 5-7 p.m. Ages 10-110 are welcome for this program. Yes, 110! We encourage all ages to join this exciting group. Bring along your favorite games! Gameplay will be based on participants’ preferences each week.
Peace, Love & Books is a book club geared for girls in grades 6-8. At our October meeting, we will chat about what we read over the summer, decorate book bags, eat some popcorn, and hand out the book we will discuss at the November meeting.
Roarin’ Readers is a book club for teens that meets to discuss fantasy novels. At our October meeting, we will talk about what we read over the summer, choose titles to read this year, and hand out the book we will discuss in November.
For more information or to sign up for book club, contact Ms. Jess at the library!
There will be excitement during both story times on Friday, Oct. 11, as Athens Borough Fire Department will be on-site with one of their fire trucks at both 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Join us for stories, songs, and crafts all about fire safety, and get your photo taken with the truck.
We’ll see you soon at the library!
