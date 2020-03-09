Datebooks
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Tuesday, March 10 from 4:30-6 p.m., Epiphany Church hall, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes meatloaf, macaroni and cheese, potatoes, green bean casserole, cabbage salad, fruit salad, desserts and beverages. All are welcome for a traditional home cooked meal and fellowship.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will be held Tuesday, March 10 from 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Christian Decision Making,” presented by Maureen Wright. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
BOARD OF RECREATION COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, March 10 at 4 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
GUITAR CLUB at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, meets every Monday from 6:15-7:45 p.m. All levels of experience are always welcome, as well as other stringed instruments and voices. Children are welcome with adult supervision. The Guitar Club format is learning music by playing (and singing) together. A parking lot is available across from the church on S. Keystone Ave. Enter at side entrance on Lincoln Street. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.
BEGINNERS KNITTING CLUB meets every Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, in Matthew’s Place. If you have yarn, crochet hooks or knitting needles, bring them. If not, wait until after the first class to buy any supplies. All levels of experience welcome. Bring your patterns, pictures, knitting books, ideas and enthusiasm. If you enjoy other needlework, please come. Girls and boys in grades 7-12 are welcome. Park in Sayre Christian Church lot on South Keystone Avenue, across from the church, Enter the church at side door on Lincoln Street. For questions, call (570) 888-2683.
