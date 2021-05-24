Athens:
We will be closed the 29th and the 31st to celebrate Memorial Day.
Spalding Memorial Library is open for browsing! 10 people per every 30 minutes. The computers will not be available for use. We ask that you wear a mask when you enter the library. The CDC recommends masks that fit properly. It should fit snugly around the nose and chin with no large gaps around the sides of the face and masks made with tightly woven fabric. We request all patrons wear a CDC recommended face mask. We have disposable masks available for those who do not have them. The CDC does not recommend using face shields or goggles as a substitute for masks.
We will still offer curb-side service during our open hours. Monday-Thursday 12-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12-3 p.m.
Miss Jess will livestream stories and songs on Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week we will read stories about gardens. The fun begins on Friday at 10 a.m. Free Storytime bags are available at the library containing the May Storytime crafts. To reserve a bag for your child, call the library at (570) 888-7117.
Creepy Crawly Craft Kits are available. Each kit contains the supplies to make a painted paper plate bee and a paper chain caterpillar. To reserve a kit for your child, call the library at (570) 888-7117.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.