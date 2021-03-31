MANSFIELD – The Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union (PSECU) continued its support of Mansfield University with a gift of $8,000 for student scholarships.
The gift was presented to Dr. Charles Patterson, President of Mansfield University, and Casey Wood, Director of Alumni Affairs and Advancement, by PSECU’s Financial Education Center Business Advisor Dave Sikorski.
“We’re proud to have a longstanding relationship with PSECU as a corporate partner and are grateful for their support of Mansfield University student scholarships, as well as their support of many other campus initiatives throughout the year,” said Patterson. “When corporate partners like PSECU and individual donors give direct to Mansfield University, their donations strengthen the institution and provide opportunities for Mansfield University students long into the future.”
PSECU has made contributions to its scholarship fund since establishing a branch on Mansfield’s campus in 2004. PSECU operates a Financial Education Center and an ATM on-campus in Manser Hall.
For more information on university giving, visit give.mansfield.edu.
