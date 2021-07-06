SAYRE – Earlier this year, Sayre Public Library was selected as one of 200 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities. The library has chosen to use this grant to launch a series of community conversations aimed at tackling issues of racial equity and inclusion within the community. Over the last several months, community members throughout the Valley have attended these conversations and made their voices heard. So far, facilitators have asked participants the following questions:
What kind of community do you want in terms of one that is racially equitable and inclusive?
What are the most important factors when it comes to making the community racially equitable and inclusive?
What concerns do you have about this issue and why?
How do the issues we’re talking about affect you personally?
When you think about racial equity and inclusion, how do you feel about what’s going on?
What do you think is keeping us from making the progress we want?
When you think about what we’ve talked about, what are the kinds of things that could be done that would make a difference?
Sayre Public Library is scheduled to hold their final conversation of the series on July 26 at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. If you are interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversation, please contact Heather Manchester, Director, or Annie Caplan, Adult Services Librarian, at (570) 888-2256 or acaplan@sayrepl.org. At the end of August, library staff will present their findings from these discussions in the form of a community narrative. Sayre Public Library looks forward to sharing their discoveries with the public so that the community can work together to foster an environment of racial equity and inclusion.
