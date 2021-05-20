Waverly:
The Waverly Free Library is now open without appointments! Patrons can come in any time for browsing and computer use, which are still limited to 45-minute sessions once a day.
Curbside pickup service is still available any time during our open hours, as well as during designated curbside-only hours. We ask that you continue to call ahead to schedule curbside pickups, so we can have your materials ready for you.
Open library hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Curbside hours are Mondays from noon to 2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, as well as any time during our open hours.
Please note that the bathrooms are not available for public use. We apologize for the inconvenience.
We will resume our weekly Storytime with Miss Becky starting on Tuesday, June 1, at 10:15 a.m. in the Broad Street Mini-Park, at the corner of Broad and Waverly streets in downtown Waverly. Crafts will be ready at the library the week before to complete at home and bring with you. The first craft kit will be available starting next Tuesday.
This year’s Summer Reading theme is Tails and Tales, and planning is underway for performers and other activities. We will hold all events outdoors to allow for better distancing; in case of inclement weather, we have tents we’ll use for performers and as many viewers as we can fit. We hope to have a schedule of performers and locations in the next two weeks.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.