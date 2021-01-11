(Editor’s Note: The following article was provided by Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.)
Danke, grazie, merci, gracias, spasibo, thank you! No matter how you say thank you, say it this month because January is National Thank You Month.
As children, we are taught the importance of saying “thank you,” but as adults, we have grown accustomed to email, text and occasionally a phone call. However, nothing can have a more lasting impact on another person than a simple “thank you.” It can truly turn a person’s day around! When offering a thank you it is important to remember to not just extend your “thank you” to make sure to include why you are thanking someone. For example, at the grocery store be specific with “thank you for packing my groceries” or “thank you for holding the door for me.” This sets a great example for young children on how to be grateful for things we receive, the people who surround us and the fun things we get to experience and do.
When we express appreciation and thanks for the good things in our lives, this is called gratitude. Gratitude goes much deeper than just saying please and thank you. Gratitude is a mindset that adults can help to develop and cultivate in children at a young age. Teaching this mindset to children is so important. In fact, studies reveal that expressing thanks is one of the easiest ways to increase our own happiness!
So remember to be thankful and to show gratitude. Try not to lose sight of the things that are going well and the blessings received. Because January is the fresh start to a new year, let’s kick it off by being truly thankful. Here are some great ways to hold your own Thank You Month celebration:
• Read one of the following children’s book about giving thanks: “Curious George Says Thank You”; “Frozen: Olaf Gives Thanks”; “The Thank You Book (An Elephant and Piggie Book)”; and “Thank You, Omu!“
• Start a gratitude journal and write at least one thing that you are thankful for.
• Write someone a thank you note, an email, or even a sticky note telling him or her you are thankful for them or something that they did for you.
• Tell someone that you may have just met “thank you” for what they did.
• Do something nice for someone else.
• Take turns at dinner sharing one awesome thing from your day.
• At bedtime, say three things you appreciate about each other.
• In the car, play a game where you say all the things you love (color, food, movie, hobby, school class, sport, song, etc.).
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state- and federally-funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information, call (570) 638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
