SPALDING MEMORIAL LIBRARY in Athens will be closed Saturday, July 3 in observation of Independence Day.
WAVERLY FREE LIBRARY will be closed Saturday, July 3 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.
MATHER MEMORIAL LIBRARY in Ulster will be closed Saturday, July 3. The library will be open its regular hours of 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6.
SAYRE PUBLIC LIBRARY will be closed Monday, July 5 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. The library will be open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, and will reopen for our regular hours Tuesday, July 6.
FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT DINNER will be held Monday, July 5 from 4-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu is spaghetti with homemade meatballs, vegetable, garlic knots, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a dinner for family member not in attendance may come at 4:45 p.m. A small bag of food will be available.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold a picnic lunch at the pavilion at Sayre American Legion Post No. 283, Cayuta Street, Milltown, on Wednesday, July 14 at noon. Hot dogs, hamburgers and rolls will be provided by club. Please bring your own table service, beverage, and dish to pass. Guest speaker will be Tina Pickett. New members welcome. To RSVP, call Dick Berry at (570) 888-3088.
