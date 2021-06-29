Dallas, Pa. – The following are local Misericordia University students who were eligible to participate in commencement ceremonies held on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Gerrica Clouse, Wyalusing, Health Science, BS; Katie Henson, Canton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, BSN; Wanda Parks, LeRaysville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, BSN; and Paige Wampole, Sayre, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, BSN.
