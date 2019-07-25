WAVERLY – Through funding by a pair of grants, the Waverly Free Library is pleased to host a performance by a woodwind quintet from the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes on July 31, which will play “Peter and the Wolf” and explain its instruments to the kids in attendance.
Part of the library’s Summer Reading Program, the performance, which will start at 6:30 p.m., is made possible in part with support from the NYSCA Decentralization Funded Community Arts Grant through the Arts Council of the Southern Finger Lakes and support from the Upstate Coalition for a Fairgame Arts Grant.
The OSFL’s woodwind quintet will perform the all-time favorite, narrated story complete with the illustrated storybook available for check out at the library. This arrangement for woodwind quintet will introduce the audience to the flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and French horn.
“We’re thrilled to have the group come in and give our kids a different kind of performance,” said WFL Director Chris Brewster. “For many of them, it’ll be their first exposure to some of these instruments. As important as we all know music is in the development of little ones, it should be a lot of fun as well as a worthwhile program.”
The performance is free and open to the public, but in order to accommodate as many children as possible in a limited space, advance registration is requested by calling the library at (607) 565-9341 or by e-mail at wavlib14892@yahoo.com.
“As one of our community programs,” Brewster said, “we are open to the public. But as a kids program, we want to make sure they have any and all opportunities to enjoy it.”
Special thanks go out to Meredith Gallaro, the director of the Coburn Free Library in Owego, who arranged for this program to be presented at all six Tioga County libraries.
