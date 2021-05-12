Beginning in May, Friends of the Chemung River Watershed will host a series of exciting programs on the river and near the riverside trails designed for families and adults.
These programs will be held throughout the spring and summer on select Monday evenings from 7-9 p.m. Topics will include local wildlife, plants, rivers, and nature, and will take place in an outdoor classroom beneath a stand of Eastern Pines that grows in the Big Flats Community Park, near the intersection of State Route 352 and Winters Road. This area in the middle of a shady and tall stand of pine trees will provide enough room for up to 20 people to stay socially distanced, seated in lawn chairs on a thick carpet of fragrant pine needles.
The first program, “Knowledge Under the Pines,” with co-founder and former executive director Jim Pfiffer, was held May 10 and explored the economic and historic role the Eastern Pines played in America’s Colonial Days.
The second series of programs is called “Chemung River Kayak Rentals,” in partnership with Endless Mountain Outfitters from Sugar Run, Pa.
Every other Saturday beginning on May 15, the Friends of the Chemung River Watershed and Endless Mountain Outfitters will offer guided kayak rentals and “BYOBoat” kayak shuttles on the Chemung River at various times. The meeting site for rentals and shuttles will be at the Grove Street Boat Launch in Elmira, and the Outfitters will bring you to your kayak launch site further up-river (as far as Bottcher’s Landing in Big Flats).
The Kick-off Event for this program will happen on May 15, from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at the Grove Street Boat Launch in Elmira, where our Outfitters will offer kayak demos (for free), guided rentals, and the “BYOBoat” shuttle. We will also have Global Taco Food Truck on-site from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Guided kayak rental rates are $50 for a single, $70 for a tandem, and $20 for the shuttle. Slots are limited for each rental and shuttle time, and you must pre-register online.
The third program is called “Riverside Watercolor Painting Workshop with Bridget Bossart van Otterloo.” This outdoor painting workshop will be held at the Bottcher’s Landing Boat Launch Pavilion on Thursday, June 17 from 5-7 p.m. The workshop will take place in the shaded area under the pavilion, and if the weather is mild, students can move around the grounds to find different scenes to paint.
Students will be supplied with a variety of high-quality brushes, 140 lb. cold-press watercolor paper, Wisner & Newton watercolor paints, palates, drawing boards, and filtered water from the river. Students will also receive instruction from this locally renowned artist and instructor, and the artist will demonstrate different watercolor painting techniques for landscape painting.
Tables, snacks, lemonade, and all of the necessary art supplies will be provided, and students will be asked to bring lawn chairs.
This workshop will have a fee of $40 for members and $50 for non-members. If the workshop is successful, The Friends may add additional workshop dates. Workshop slots are limited, and you must pre-register online.
The fourth program is called “Yoga in the Woods – Forest Bathing.” This program will provide the opportunity for participants to observe a familiar location with fresh eyes, and improve their overall sense of wellness through mindfulness practice. Participants will gather at the Pirozzolo Park trailhead of the West Elmira Riverside Trails on Thursday, July 15 to do a walking meditation and yoga series in the woods from 5:30-7:30 p.m., while paying close attention to the sensory experience of being in a forest environment. Integrating the traditions of “Forest Bathing” and yoga to guide the walk will help participants to cultivate an appreciation for the natural space around them.
Class will focus on a “forest invitation” and will be taught by certified Yoga Instructor and Environmental Anthropologist Dr. Katherine Fultz; these invitations are themes to guide walking meditations and observations. Participants will pause periodically as a group to do a series of yoga poses, followed by the opportunity to sit in contemplative stillness and observe the space around them. Following the walk, participants will have the opportunity to journal or sketch their experiences before sharing with the group, and will close with tea or lemonade, snacks, and casual conversation.
This class will have a fee of $30 for members and $40 for non-members. If the class is successful, The Friends may add additional class dates. Again, class slots are limited, and you must pre-register online.
For more information, to become a member, and to purchase pre-registration tickets for all of these programs, visit www.chemungriverfriends.org and look under the “Community Events” tab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.