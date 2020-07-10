ONEONTA — Athens’ Ashtyn D. Allen was named to the Dean’s List at Hartwick College for the spring 2020 semester.
Inclusion on the Dean’s List is an indication of excellent academic work, including the completion of a full course load with at least a 3.5 grade point average based on a 4.0 scale.
Hartwick College is a private liberal arts and sciences college of 1,200 students, located in Oneonta, NY, in the northern foothills of the Catskill Mountains. Hartwick’s expansive curriculum emphasizes an experiential approach to the liberal arts. Through personalized teaching, collaborative research, a distinctive January Term, a wide range of internships, and vast study-abroad opportunities, Hartwick ensures that students are prepared for not just their first jobs, but for the world ahead. A Three-Year Bachelor’s Degree Program and strong financial aid and scholarship offerings keep a Hartwick education affordable.
