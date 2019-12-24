ATHENS – On Tuesday, Dec. 24, a Family Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be held from 4-5 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin, 112 North St., Athens

All are welcome to our traditional candlelight service which celebrates light in darkness and the hope of new life. On this night which is both Christmas Eve and the second night of Hanukah, We will share candlelighting rituals and stories and holiday music from the Jewish and Christian traditions. We end with the traditional passing of the candle flame to all who attend.

Afterwards, we will gather in the social hall for cookies and fellowship.

Load comments