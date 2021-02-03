head start food

Child Hunger Outreach Partners volunteers, along with staff from Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc., volunteered to pack and hand out food to families that lined up outside the warehouse for distribution. The pop-up pantry was funded by BTHS, Inc. There were 150-175 families served. BTHS staff members pictured are back row, from left: Deb Hickok, Troy Family Advocate; Lisa Wheeler, Towanda Classroom Aide; Berni Hornung, Troy Early Head Start Family Partner; Stacey McBride, East Smithfield 1 Teacher Aide; and Nancy Souder, Rome and Towanda Family Advocate. Front row, from left, are Jody Tice, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Family Service Supervisor; Julie Herman, Rome Lunch Aide; Tia Dillman, Rome Classroom Aide; and Katie Chapman, East Smithfield 2 Classroom Aide. Not pictured is Renee Dickerson, East Smithfield 1 Classroom Aide.

TOWANDA – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to bring challenges to children, families, communities, counties and states. Some are so overwhelming, that they can only be comprehended and addressed when they are viewed as more localized issues. In addition, other problems may arise. For example, when the head of household loses his or her job, that can affect things like a place to live or whether or not there is food on the table.

Food insecurity continues to increase for many households with more children not attending childcare and school in-person. Food banks and food pantries are being stretched to their limits. They are encouraging community organizations to work with them to provide food to families.

Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. knows how great the need really is. Many of the children and families that they serve rely on the meals the children would be receiving when they attend in-person classes. That is the reason why they decided to have a pop-up pantry in Bradford County on Jan. 25. The pop-up pantry, held at the Child Hunger Outreach Partners’ warehouse in Towanda, was funded by BTHSI and organized by BTHSI staff and CHOP volunteers. It not only provided food for Head Start and Early Head Start families, but for any Bradford County family that showed up that day.

Each family received a box full of food with items such as canned meat/gravy, noodles, orange juice, fruit, vegetables, cheese, eggs and seasoning packet. Then they received a prepackaged box of plain yogurt, vanilla yogurt, butter, cheese and cream cheese. The families received a turkey breast, a bag of fish fillets, a bag or oranges and a bag of potatoes, along with a bottle of hand sanitizer.

Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state- and federally-funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call (570) 638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.

Load comments