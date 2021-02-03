TOWANDA – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to bring challenges to children, families, communities, counties and states. Some are so overwhelming, that they can only be comprehended and addressed when they are viewed as more localized issues. In addition, other problems may arise. For example, when the head of household loses his or her job, that can affect things like a place to live or whether or not there is food on the table.
Food insecurity continues to increase for many households with more children not attending childcare and school in-person. Food banks and food pantries are being stretched to their limits. They are encouraging community organizations to work with them to provide food to families.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. knows how great the need really is. Many of the children and families that they serve rely on the meals the children would be receiving when they attend in-person classes. That is the reason why they decided to have a pop-up pantry in Bradford County on Jan. 25. The pop-up pantry, held at the Child Hunger Outreach Partners’ warehouse in Towanda, was funded by BTHSI and organized by BTHSI staff and CHOP volunteers. It not only provided food for Head Start and Early Head Start families, but for any Bradford County family that showed up that day.
Each family received a box full of food with items such as canned meat/gravy, noodles, orange juice, fruit, vegetables, cheese, eggs and seasoning packet. Then they received a prepackaged box of plain yogurt, vanilla yogurt, butter, cheese and cream cheese. The families received a turkey breast, a bag of fish fillets, a bag or oranges and a bag of potatoes, along with a bottle of hand sanitizer.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state- and federally-funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call (570) 638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.