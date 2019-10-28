The following marriage licenses have been issued in Bradford County:
Steven J. Kunkle of Sayre to Mandy J. Adams of Sayre.
Aaron Carr of Troy to Caitlyn Smith of Troy.
Joshua Vought of Sayre to Erin Kelly of Sayre.
Andrew Lutz of Columbia, Mo., to Abigail M. Wells of Athens.
Ryan M. Porter of Columbia Cross Roads to Marya Scholes of Columbia Cross Roads.
