Datebooks
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING/PROGRAM will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Athens Wesleyan Church gym, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. with covered dish supper; bring own table service and dish to pass. There will be chocolate cake for dessert. Program is at 7:30 p.m. and is “Nature of the Finger Lakes” by Theresa Wells. Meetings are free and open to the public. All are welcome. For more information about the club, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426.
PENNSYLVANIA GAME COMMISSION will present a program about Chronic Wasting Disease on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at Towanda Gun Club, 164 Gun Club Lane, Towanda. No reservations are required; free and open to the public. For more information, contact William Williams at (570) 675-1143.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH meets Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topics are “Matrimony,” presented by Ralph and Carol Meyer, and “Holy Orders,” presented by Father Andrew. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
BEGINNERS KNITTING CLUB meets every Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, in Matthew’s Place. If you have yarn, crochet hooks or knitting needles, bring them. If not, wait until after the first class to buy any supplies. All levels of experience welcome. Bring your patterns, pictures, knitting books, ideas and enthusiasm. If you enjoy other needlework, please come. Girls and boys in grades 7-12 are welcome. Park in Sayre Christian Church lot on South Keystone Avenue, across from the church, Enter the church at side door on Lincoln Street. For questions, call (570) 888-2683.
WAVERLY SCHOOL RETIREES will meet for lunch on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 11:30 a.m. at Tomasso’s Restaurant. Anyone (and your guest) who retired from Waverly schools is welcome.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, Feb. 20 in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Please bring a dish to share and own table service. Kurt Lafy and Laura Hewitt will be presenting a program on the Civil War. All Bradford/Sullivan county seniors/retirees and whoever is interested in the Civil War are invited.
