Many schools in our area are now working within a virtual classroom setting. Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. (BTHS) staff and children are working hard to navigate what this learning experience looks like and how it works.
Take for example, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Family Partner Jo Hooper. Now instead of visiting her children and families in their home, she and her co-workers are working virtually to try and offer them experiences similar to what they would have during a home visit.
During a recent virtual visit, the objective was to find new and fun ways to learn letters and shapes. Using supplies provided by BTHS, Miss Jo guided Anthony and his mom Kim through the process. First, shaving foam was sprayed onto a flat surface. Then using fingers, paintbrushes or other objects, Anthony was shown and then encouraged to make letters and shapes of his own. Miss Jo also worked on expanding language skills by talking about what was being drawn and also about how the foam felt!
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state and federally funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “…To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information, call (570) 638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
