EDINBORO, Pa. – Edinboro University is proud to recognize the Edinboro students who were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

Local students on the dean’s list are:

Andrew Nicholas Conner of Athens (Computer Science); Tyler J. Palumbo of Sayre (Fine Arts-Applied Media Arts); Lauren Ann Wayman of Athens (Speech and Hearing Sciences); and Jared T. Wayman of Athens (Social Studies-Secondary).

In order to attain this highly regarded academic honor, students must maintain a quality point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.

