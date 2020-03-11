WYSOX – It was a beautiful sunny day when 27 members and guests of the Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club met at noon on March 5 in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church for their bi-monthly meeting and luncheon.
President Whipple introduced guests Ted and Patty Benjamin and then called for the flag salute. The blessing on the meal was offered by our guest Ted Benjamin.
After the buffet luncheon, President Whipple thanked the Kitchen Committee of Mary Aquilio, Marge Benjamin, Bill Wall and Tom House for setting up the buffet of multiple hot dishes and desserts. Cherie Foster was also thanked for serving as the hostess and greeter.
The meeting was turned over to Ted and Patty who call themselves “The Great Pretenders.” They provided musical entertainment of songs “Lilly’s White Lies” and “Not Too Much to Ask,” made popular by Mary Chapin Carpenter and Joe Diffy. Also, “Tequila Sunrise” made famous by The Eagles. Patty performed a cute skit to Patsy Cline’s “She’s Got You,” which generated many giggles and chuckles. As their program came to a close, we were all invited to join in singing Paul Overstreet’s “I’ve Got a Mansion,” receiving much applause. The Towanda Area Senior Citizens wish to thank Ted and Patty for sharing of their time, talent and storytelling, which helped to make it a cheerful day for all of us.
The minutes of the January meeting were read and approved. Ruth Ann Cleveland gave the treasurer’s report, which will be filed for audit.
There were no members having March birthdays or anniversaries; however, Ted and Patty announced that they have an anniversary and will be married 52 years. We sang “Happy Anniversary” to them.
President Whipple read some stories with very amusing punchlines.
Mary Sullivan thanked members for cards sent to her. Gladys Curtis announced that there will be a ham dinner at LeRaysville March 15 and Kathy LeStrange told of a Shaffer’s bus trip in July to attend the play “Esther.” Also, Ted Benjamin, who volunteers for Habitat for Humanity, announced the need of someone to purchase the home they are working on.
The next scheduled meeting will be March 19 at the Fortune Buffet in Athens. Members are requested to arrive at 11:30 a.m.
The April 2 meeting will be at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church with Tina Pickett as guest speaker and Marian Thurston serving as hostess and greeter. All Bradford/Sullivan County seniors/retirees are invited to attend. Please bring a dish to share and own table service.
