SAYRE – On Sunday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m., the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave. in Sayre, will hold a ceremony of rededication – to celebrate the restoration of the stained glass windows which took approximately 10 months to complete.
The Sayre Christian Church was established in 1893 as a gathering of disciples. Six disciples initially answered the call for a gathering in April; by October of that year their numbers had swelled to 23. The group met in homes at the beginning until there was enough to build their own building. The lot for this building was purchased in 1894 for $600 and ground was broken in June 1896 for the basement of the first building. The first building was constructed in 1896 and served as a place of worship until 1914 when the building was turned, a new sanctuary added, and the cornerstone placed. The building that currently stands on the corner of Lincoln Street and Keystone Avenue in Sayre was first dedicated in April of 1915.
The congregation of the Sayre Christian Church has seen the comings and goings of 26 pastors over the years – and through that time the mission of honoring God, sharing the love of the Christ, and changing lives ministering grace and peace to the surrounding community has held us together.
Now, 104 years after that first dedication, we are prepared to once again dedicate this building and the congregation that worships within to another 100 years of service to our Lord. The community is invited to attend this service, there will be a brief reception afterward in our side vestry, “Matthew’s Place.”
For further information, call (570) 888-2683 or visit sayrechristianchurch.org.
