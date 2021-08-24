The Athens Senior Citizens met at the Airport Community Center Hall on Aug. 11, 2021 for their luncheon meeting at noon. We had 17 members and one guest, Norma Moore. Ted Benjamin gave the invocation and we enjoyed Coaches pizza, fresh tomatoes, cake, cookies and ice cream.
Our meeting started at 1:15 p.m. We said the Pledge of Allegiance and Lord’s Prayer. Ted Benjamin was selected as our new president. We will sincerely miss Dick Biery and all our telephone talks with him over the many years he was with us. Burt Cole will continue to be vice president and Virginia Malone will be secretary/treasurer. Patty Benjamin will take Grace Geffert’s role as Membership Chair lady and Ellen Selle will still be our card lady to help celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and get well cards for our members, and Larry Turner is our chaplain.
We celebrated August Birthdays: Della Scudder (Aug. 7) and Gerry Keener (Aug. 10). We had no anniversaries in August.
We prayed for the many members missing from this meeting – Adeline Payne in hospital, Doris LaDue, Doris Smith, Leona Dunham, Helen McCloe, Kenneth King, Arlene Ogden and Don and Della Scudder.
Door prizes were won by Jerry Keener, Ginny Malone and Tina Gabriel. The 50-50 was won by Judy Biery and Roselyn Jarvis.
The members enjoyed getting together and visiting with each other. We all agreed to meet at the Airport Senior Center Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at noon. Please bring table service, beverage and a dish to pass. Sandy Keener and Ruth Cleveland will bring the desserts. Any questions, call Ginny Malone at (570) 888-3712.
We closed the meeting with singing God Bless America. May God be with you until we meet again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.