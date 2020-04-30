The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes (OSFL) will present a Facebook Live concert with OSFL principal flutist, Jeanne Sperber, on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 4 p.m.
The concert is free, but donations are appreciated to help the Orchestra and musicians through this uncertain time.
Repertoire for this mini-concert will include JS Bach’s Partita in A Minor (Allemande, Corrente, Sarabande, Bourree Anglaise), Image by Eugene Bozza, and Vals Venezolano & Contradanza by Paquito D’Rivera.
The OSFL’s 25th Season Grand Finale Concert was originally scheduled for May 3. With the current pandemic situation, that mainstage concert was canceled.
Facebook LIVE concerts by OSFL musicians will take place approximately every two weeks during this “Stay at Home” time. To find out more, follow the OSFL on Facebook at facebook.com/theOSFL or check out the website at www.OSFL.org.
