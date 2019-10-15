Datebooks
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY will meet Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. The public is invited to this free program. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. with covered dish supper; if attending, please bring a dish to share and own table service. Program at 7:30 p.m. with Jerry Acton, well-known photographer, presenting a program on Chincoteague, Va.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will be held Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “God the Father,” presented by John Moliski. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
WAVERLY SCHOOL RETIREES will meet for lunch on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 11:30 a.m. at Tomasso’s Restaurant. All (and guest) who retired from or worked for Waverly schools are welcome.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM is held each Wednesday from 6-7 p.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
