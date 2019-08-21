Datebooks
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. in Howard Elmer Park has been moved to the Sayre Theatre, downtown Sayre. Music will be presented by The Kirby Band. Free and open to public.
CARANTOUAN GREENWAY invites the public to a one-hour wildflower walk on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 6-7 p.m. at its Wildwood Reserve, Shepard Road, Barton. They will use the Newcomb’s Wildflower Guide and will conclude by walking across the dam and identifying common wetland plants while searching for Monarch butterfly caterpillars.
VALLEY ACTIVE LIVING CENTER will hold an ice cream social/trivia event for seniors on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 12:30-2 p.m. at the center, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Adults age 60 and older are welcome to attend. Donations accepted and are greatly appreciated. Proceeds benefit activities of the center. For more information, call (570) 888-2387.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Thursday, Aug. 22 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Meal includes macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, rolls, fruit cocktail, beverage and dessert. All are invited to come and enjoy good food and fellowship.
TWIN TIER ANTIQUE TRACTOR AND MACHINERY ASSOCIATION will be having their annual picnic on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. Please bring a dish to pass. Sloppy joes, rolls, water, paper products and plastic silverware will be provided. Night pull will follow picnic, with weigh-in at 3 p.m. and pull starting at 4 p.m.
INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP meets every Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Waverly Free Library. Membership is free. For more information or help in assessing your skill level qualifications for membership, please contact Jill Worthington at porigow@epix.net or Angie Hollenback at angie.hollenback@gmail.com.
12&12 STUDY GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Thursdays, Methodist Church, Second Street, Ulster.
LIVING SOBER (MICA GROUP) (AA), MENTALLY ILL-CHEMICALLY ADDICTED, meets Thursday at 8 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens (Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage, across from the church).
