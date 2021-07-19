Athens:
Ocean Animal Craft Bags will be available at Spalding Memorial Library starting Monday, July 19. Each bag contains the supplies to make a paper plate crab and a jellyfish suncatcher! Call the library to reserve a free bag or stop in to pick one up for your child while supplies last.
Countdown to Kindergarten continues this week! Each week, activity bags will be available with activities designed especially for children about to enter kindergarten. To reserve this week’s activity bag for your child, call the library at (570) 888-7117 or stop in to pick one up while supplies last!
On Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
Drop in between 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21 for Free Build. All ages are invited to come build with LEGOs, Magnatiles, and more!
We will also have Social Gaming Club on Wednesday night in our conference room from 5-7 p.m. Ages 10-110 are welcome for this program. Yes, 110! We encourage all ages to join this exciting group. Bring along your favorite games! Gameplay will be based on participants’ preferences each week.
Join us Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. for Facebook Live Storytime or at 11 a.m. for Storytime in the Garden. (In the event of rain, Storytime in the Garden will be held inside the library.) This week, Ms. Jess will read stories about birds.
Register today for the Summer Reading Program at Spalding Memorial Library! To register, visit www.spaldinglibrary.org and click on “Reading Programs.” For every minute you spend reading, you earn one point. You also earn points for attending library programs and completing Grab & Go Crafts and activities from the library. Each time you earn 100 points, you can come to the library to choose a free book! When you reach 500 points, you can choose a prize from the treasure chest. You can also create your own avatar, unlock games and missions, and take part in weekly drawings to win prizes like free ice cream cones and snow cones! If you would prefer to track your reading on paper, stop in to the library to pick up a paper reading log. For more information, follow Spalding Memorial Library on Facebook or call the library at (570) 888-7117.
