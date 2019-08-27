Sayre:
Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 5:30 p.m., Sayre Public Library will be hosting a Writing Workshop, facilitated by local author C.W. Briar. Join us for writing prompts, support from fellow writers if desired, and a stress-free environment. We will strive to create an atmosphere free from judgment, expectations and distractions. Please bring a notebook or journal.
Please note that the Sayre Public Library will be closed Saturday, Aug. 31 and Monday, Sept. 2 for the Labor Day weekend holiday. The library will resume regular hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m.
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
• Wednesday, Aug. 28, we will hold our Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. This week’s theme will be “Ready for School.” Come listen to stories about school and all it involves, including riding a bus, meeting your teacher, and making new friends, and do fun school-related crafts!
• Thursday, Aug. 29, at 10:30 a.m., we will have One-on-One Technology Time with Ross. Stumped by a new computer or device or wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology.
Sayre Public Library has recently mailed out letters for the annual Fund Drive. Thank you to everyone who has already donated – every dollar given helps the library provide our community with books, technology, and programming for children and adults. In case we missed you, there are fund drive envelopes available at the circulation desk. Stop by to update your account and make a donation in the library, or take an envelope with you to mail later.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction this week includes “Contraband,” by Stuart Woods and “The Warning,” by James Patterson and Robison Wells. New large-print mysteries include “The Body in the Castle Well,” by Martin Walker and “Terns of Endearment,” by Donna Andrews.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Library hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
