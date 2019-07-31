STANDING STONE – Jim and Marie Parks and Bud Smiley will provide the special music at the Standing Stone United With Christ Church on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.
Marie was accepted into John Ellis’s Musica Singers in 1984, when her stage show experiences really grew. She has continued her membership in the group through the years and added on with the Sayre Presbyterian Church, and a variety of solo and duet performances with her beloved Jim.
Jim began his music career at an early age through his parents, who were both musicians. The family was well known throughout Bradford County for performing as “The Parks Family Five Band.” Jim taught himself to play the guitar, banjo, trumpet (all by ear), and he sings bass.
They hope that their music will not only be entertaining but inspiring.
Bud Smiley grew up in Towanda. He is a self-taught guitarist and has been playing since age 16. He was in the band “County Connection” which was very popular in the Upper New York area to Oneonta, N.Y., and the Northeast section of Pennsylvania.
Faith Jaynes is organist, Carol O’Brien is pianist, and the Rev. Terry Parks will be the speaker. Come and enjoy a wonderful time together worshipping Christ through music.
The church is located in Standing Stone. At Route 187/Route 6 intersection in Wysox, take Route 6 east toward Wyalusing. Go 2.4 miles and take a right on River Road (down along the Susquehanna River). The church is 2 miles on the left. If you are coming west on Route 6 from the Wyalusing area, in Rummerfield you will make a left-hand turn on River Road and the church is approximately 2.7 miles on the right.
