WEST BURLINGTON – The 2021 annual Write Your Own Book Competition at the Bradford County Library was a big success. It was a record-setting year for submissions. The young authors were honored on Saturday, April 10, with a virtual reception sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Alyssa Capucilli, renowned author of the Biscuit series, shared her writing experiences with the contestants and encouraged the young authors to continue writing.
Blue ribbon books will be bound and added to the library’s collection. In the 1st-2nd grade level, Ada Mosier (Sayre School District) placed first for “The 2 Worms”; Olivia McGee (Athens) placed second for “Superhero for a Day”; and Casey Mantz (homeschool) placed third for “Frank and John & the Mystery at the Bowling Alley”; and Brooklyn Watkins (Athens) received an honorable mention for her story, “School Diaries.”
In the 3rd-4th grade level, Gabriel Sensenig (homeschool) placed first for “The Ant Who Wanted to be Human”; Jenna Morningstar (Wyalusing) placed second for “Toad Finds a Friend”; and Anistyn Walker (homeschool) placed third for “What Happens When the Gymnastics Gym Closes.” Young authors Samantha Smith (Athens) – “The Whispering Willow”; Evan Marhefka (Athens) – “Herald and the Carrot Catastrophe”; and Eli Wayman (Athens) – “Inseparable,” received honorable mentions.
In the 5th-6th grade level, Emily Blatt (Wyalusing) placed first for “Jasmine’s Journey”; Ellianna Mosher (Athens) placed second for “Be You”; and Angie Tavani (St. Agnes) placed third for the “The Ladybug Family Christmas Dilemma.” Young authors Storey Newell (Wyalusing) – “Speaker Spider: An Arthropod of Many Talents”; Israel Sensenig (homeschool) – “The Adventures of James Watts”; and Kaylin Twedt (Athens) – “Life is a Roller Coaster,” received honorable mentions.
In the 7th-8th grade level, Samuel Sensenig (homeschool) placed first for “Mystery World”; Amber Jo White (Troy) placed second for “Shadows in the Sand”; and Nathan Wales (homeschool) placed third for “Indiana Bat and the Mystery of the Mysterious Mystery Cake.” This is Nathan’s third consecutive year placing in our competition; Indiana Bat is a featured series.
We want to thank our four secret readers, who judged the competition, and the Friends of the Library, who have supported this program for many years. Without your continued support, this wonderful opportunity for young authors would not be possible. We also want to thank the parents and educators who assisted the young authors during a difficult year. And last, but not least, to all the young authors: keep imagining and writing!
The Bradford County Library is located on Route 6, midway between Troy and Towanda. For any questions, call the library at (570) 297-2436 during library hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Wednesdays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
