WEST BURLINGTON – These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in September:
Fiction: “Vendetta in Death” by J.D. Robb; “Cold Storage” by David Koepp; “The Institute” by Stephen King; “Dark Illusion” by Christine Feehan; “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood; “Red at the Bone” by Jacqueline Woodson; “Death in Focus” by Anne Perry; “The Last Train to London” by Meg Waite Clayton; “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger; and “Land of Wolves” by Craig Johnson.
Non-Fiction: “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin; and “Spying on the South: An Odyssey Across the American Divide” by Tony Horwitz.
Christian fiction: “Diamond in the Rough” by Jen Turano; “Listening to Love” by Beth Wiseman; “Christmas in Winter Hill” by Melody Carlson; “The Words Between Us” by Erin Bartels; and “Strands of Truth” by Colleen Coble.
Large type: “Deadly Intentions” by Lisa Harris; “Bones Don’t Lie” by Melinda Leigh; “How Secrets Die” by Marta Perry; and “The Killing Tide” by Dani Pettrey.
DVDs: “Booksmart” with Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, and Jason Sudeikis; “The Secret Life of Pets 2” (animated) with Patton Oswalt and Kevin Hart; “John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum” with Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry; “Aladdin” with Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott; “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” with Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, and Bill Nighy; and “Yesterday” with Himash Patel and Lily James.
These items and many others have been added to the library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the library at (570) 297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org. Like us on Facebook!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.