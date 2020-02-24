Breanna

Denno

Breanna Kisner of Ulster has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Pennsylvania State University, University Park Campus. To be appointed to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

She is the daughter of Robert E. Kisner III.

Breanna is a sophomore attending Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences.

She is a 2018 graduate of Athens Area High School.

Load comments