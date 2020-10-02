The North Orwell Community Hall will host a Swiss Steak Dinner (Call Ahead / Pick Up Only) on October 17, 2020. Meals may be picked up from 3 to 5 p.m. at the North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187, North Orwell, Pa. Reservations required by 10/9/2020. Call Pat at 570-247-7475 or Deb at 570-744-2531. The Menu: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, squash, creamy coleslaw, roll and apple crisp. The Cost: Full portion, $12; half portion, $6.

