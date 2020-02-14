Ritzko
Ritzko – Schweiger

The engagement of Annette Ritzko of Coaldale, Pa., to Jacob A. Schweiger of Dallas, Pa., has been announced.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Nick and Maria Ritzko of Coaldale, Pa.

She will be completing her Master’s Degree in Speech and Language Pathology from Misericordia University in May 2020.

Her fiance is the son of Frederick and Kelly Schweiger of Barton, N.Y.

He earned a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Misericordia University in December 2019.

He is employed at Encore at Saint Luke’s Villa in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

The couple is planning to wed June 13, 2020 in Dallas, Pa.

