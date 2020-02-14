Ritzko – Schweiger
The engagement of Annette Ritzko of Coaldale, Pa., to Jacob A. Schweiger of Dallas, Pa., has been announced.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Nick and Maria Ritzko of Coaldale, Pa.
She will be completing her Master’s Degree in Speech and Language Pathology from Misericordia University in May 2020.
Her fiance is the son of Frederick and Kelly Schweiger of Barton, N.Y.
He earned a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Misericordia University in December 2019.
He is employed at Encore at Saint Luke’s Villa in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
The couple is planning to wed June 13, 2020 in Dallas, Pa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.