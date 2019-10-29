OWEGO – Riverow Bookshop is pleased to announce the return of horror fiction author Pamela Morris for a book signing during Owego’s First Friday Art Walk, on Nov. 1 from 6-8 p.m.
Morris had two book releases this spring: a novel, Part Two of a set titled “The Witch’s Backbone,” based on the author’s love of spooky urban legends (like Owego’s very own Devil’s Elbow); and a short story, “Because, Spiders,” based on her own skin-crawling fears.
Morris, who says she’s inspired by rumors she’s heard, stories she’d been told, and firsthand experiences, first created what has now come to be called “The Barnsville Chronicles,” all based on her hometown and the surrounding towns and villages of Tioga County, New York.
To meet Pamela Morris and hear more about her frightful adventures, come to Riverow Bookshop, 187 Front St. in Owego, on Nov. 1. For more information, visit Facebook or call (607) 687-4094.
