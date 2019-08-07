Waverly:
The Summer Reading Program at the Waverly Free Library enters the stretch run this week as Week 5 begins with Story Time.
This week’s theme is Watermelons. Story Time starts at 10:15 a.m. with a craft, songs and – of course – stories! Story Time is sponsored by Sayre Personal Care Center and is led by Becky Keir Grace.
We’re pleased to welcome back Captain Jack Sparrow, aka Rick Martinez, for a special presentation tonight at 6:30 at the Waverly Village Hall’s community room. The Village Hall is located on Ithaca Street, across from the back entrance to Dandy.
On Thursday, staff from the Museum of the Earth will do a presentation on ancient seas and New York State fossils at 2:30 p.m. in our community room.
Our community presentations conclude next Tuesday with the annual visit from Dan the Snake Man, who will inhabit Muldoon Park with his creepy crawlies at 6:30 p.m.
The next Kids Maker session will be on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 5 p.m., and will feature handmade snow globes. Because of the great early response to the event, we need to cap the total at 60, and advance registration is required. We will do two sessions – at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – so please specify which one you’re attending. And sorry, but once all spots are filled, we won’t be able to accommodate any more.
The library is pleased to play host to the Family Resource Center each Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Joan Shultz at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302, or via email at jes49@cornell.edu.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341. Regular hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.