ELMIRA, N.Y. – Elmira College celebrated the graduation of 192 students during its 163rd Commencement on Sunday, June 6 on Carnegie Lawn at the college. The exercises included 169 undergraduate and 23 graduate students, including:

Jessica Cary of Athens: Master of Science.

Deanna Cofone of Nichols, N.Y.: Associate of Science and Bachelor of Science.

Emma Cole of Sayre: Bachelor of Science.

Benjamin Cowles of Waverly, N.Y.: Bachelor of Science.

Fallon Huck of Waverly, N.Y.: Bachelor of Science.

Joshua Smith of Waverly, N.Y.: Bachelor of Science.

