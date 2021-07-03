ELMIRA, N.Y. – Elmira College celebrated the graduation of 192 students during its 163rd Commencement on Sunday, June 6 on Carnegie Lawn at the college. The exercises included 169 undergraduate and 23 graduate students, including:
Jessica Cary of Athens: Master of Science.
Deanna Cofone of Nichols, N.Y.: Associate of Science and Bachelor of Science.
Emma Cole of Sayre: Bachelor of Science.
Benjamin Cowles of Waverly, N.Y.: Bachelor of Science.
Fallon Huck of Waverly, N.Y.: Bachelor of Science.
Joshua Smith of Waverly, N.Y.: Bachelor of Science.
