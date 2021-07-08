Upcoming events at Sayre Library:
• This Thursday, July 8, at 10 a.m., we will have our weekly One-on-One Technology Time. Do you have a laptop computer, tablet, e-reader or phone? Are you wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
• This Friday, July 9 at 4 p.m., join Sayre Public Library for our second Sustainable Summer Event, “Smoothies and (Reusable) Straws.” All participants will receive a free reusable straw as well as a fruit smoothie to test it out on.
Save the date for Sayre Public Library’s annual Holiday Decoration Sale which will be held this year on Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31. This sale features a wide variety of new and gently used décor for all holidays, including tabletop items, flags, wreaths, wall hangings, lights, gift wrap and bags, dishes, and figurines, all for bargain prices!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction titles include: “The Personal Librarian,” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray, “Dream Girl,” by Laura Lippman, and “Survive the Night,” by Riley Sager.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
