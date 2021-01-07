Tinney – Schweiger
The engagement of Lauren Elizabeth Tinney of Barton, N.Y., to Noah William Schweiger of Barton, N.Y., has been announced.
Lauren is the daughter of Scott and Holly Tinney.
She is a 2018 graduate of Tioga Central High School and a 2021 graduate of Binghamton University.
Noah is the son of Fred and Kelly Schweiger.
He is a 2016 graduate of Tioga Central High School and 2021 graduate of Misericordia University.
The couple is planning a summer 2022 wedding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.