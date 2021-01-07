Tinney engagement
Tinney – Schweiger

The engagement of Lauren Elizabeth Tinney of Barton, N.Y., to Noah William Schweiger of Barton, N.Y., has been announced.

Lauren is the daughter of Scott and Holly Tinney.

She is a 2018 graduate of Tioga Central High School and a 2021 graduate of Binghamton University.

Noah is the son of Fred and Kelly Schweiger.

He is a 2016 graduate of Tioga Central High School and 2021 graduate of Misericordia University.

The couple is planning a summer 2022 wedding.

