ATHENS – Soul Redemption Center, 191 Fourth St., Athens, will be hosting a special program at its Sunday, Sept. 8 service at 10:30 a.m. Hope Adult and Teen Challenge of 401 Mirador Road, Vestal, N.Y., will be presenting information on its Christian faith-based addiction recovery program. A time of fellowship will precede the program at 10 a.m.
Hope Adult and Teen Challenge offers female residential care and life coaching for individuals experiencing emotional and addiction problems. They council adult and teenage women with the recovery process through the power of Jesus Christ. Its mission/vision is to address life-controlling problems to bring about exceptional success, emotional intelligence and health social relationships and a residential transformation.
Life-controlling problems:
Hope Adult and Teen Challenge stated that children becoming adolescents harden attitudes and beliefs between the ages of 11-13. If these are based on unresolved emotional pain, from experiences such as accident, trauma, abuse, abandonment, isolation and failure, life-controlling problems will likely start from a chance substance use, behavioral distraction or imagined vanity.
Emotional intelligence and healthy social networks:
The protective factors in a problem-solving family environment, healthy neighborhood, cooperative peerage and good role models in extended networks in the formation of a great society was shown in the Moynihan Report (1965) and Coleman Study (1966). The path to achievement was in Michael Beldoch’s Emotional Intelligence (1964), EI.
Without EI developed from youth, one will be anxious over control of life and depressed about inability to achieve a goal. These painful emotions can lead youth to drugs, behaviors and imaginations for some brief but fraudulent peace or joy.
Residential transformation:
The Hope Adult and Teen Challenge residential care transforms students’ lives in a safe and health residence by teaching life skills developed by EI by guided problem solving and life coaching. Life and work skills are taught and practiced in a family-like structured environment.
Residence:
The residence has 14,000 square feet on three acres of grounds in a quiet residential area. There is also a 7,000-square-foot building used for community activities and to teach hospitality skills.
For more information about Hope Adult and Teen Challenge, contact them at P.O. Box 1039, Vestal, NY 13851 or call (607) 786-3669. Hope offers female residential care; for intake interview, call (607) 972-1928. For life coaching for individuals, call (607) 972-1926.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.