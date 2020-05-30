United Way of Bradford County announces winner in school poster contest

BRADFORD COUNTY – Sarah Gray, fifth grade student at Northeast Bradford Elementary School, was pleasantly surprised during a mid-day Zoom meeting with representatives from United Way of Bradford County and Northeast Bradford School District to announce she won first place in the United Way fifth Grade School Poster Contest! Northeast Bradford School District Superintendent Mr. Clark, Elementary Principal Mr. Webster, and fifth grade teacher Mrs. Hughes joined in congratulating Sarah on her accomplishment.
The contest was held during the 2019-2020 school year, for all fifth grade students in a Bradford County school or homeschool equivalent. A record 363 posters were received this year from eight school districts across Bradford County including: Athens, Canton, Northeast, Sayre, St. Agnes, Towanda, Troy and Wyalusing. The remaining student winners who placed in the Top 10 will be recognized this Fall when school is back in session.
The United Way of Bradford County Board of Directors were very impressed by the quality of posters the students created. Sarah’s poster was selected for her inspiring artwork showing teamwork. Her drawing will be featured on the front cover of this years’ United Way brochure. On behalf of United Way of Bradford County and Northeast Bradford School District, please join me in congratulating Sarah Gray on a job well done!
More information on United Way can be found online at unitedwaybradfordcounty.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.