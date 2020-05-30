United Way of Bradford County announces winner in school poster contest
Above in the top row from left to right are first-place winner Sarah Gray and United Way’s Keri Strauss. In the middle row, from left, are Northeast Bradford fifth grade teacher Mrs. Hughes and Elementary Principal Mr. Webster. On the bottom is Northeast Bradford Superintendent Bill Clark. Gray’s winning artwork is above on the left.

 Photo provided

BRADFORD COUNTY – Sarah Gray, fifth grade student at Northeast Bradford Elementary School, was pleasantly surprised during a mid-day Zoom meeting with representatives from United Way of Bradford County and Northeast Bradford School District to announce she won first place in the United Way fifth Grade School Poster Contest! Northeast Bradford School District Superintendent Mr. Clark, Elementary Principal Mr. Webster, and fifth grade teacher Mrs. Hughes joined in congratulating Sarah on her accomplishment.

The contest was held during the 2019-2020 school year, for all fifth grade students in a Bradford County school or homeschool equivalent. A record 363 posters were received this year from eight school districts across Bradford County including: Athens, Canton, Northeast, Sayre, St. Agnes, Towanda, Troy and Wyalusing. The remaining student winners who placed in the Top 10 will be recognized this Fall when school is back in session.

The United Way of Bradford County Board of Directors were very impressed by the quality of posters the students created. Sarah’s poster was selected for her inspiring artwork showing teamwork. Her drawing will be featured on the front cover of this years’ United Way brochure. On behalf of United Way of Bradford County and Northeast Bradford School District, please join me in congratulating Sarah Gray on a job well done!

More information on United Way can be found online at unitedwaybradfordcounty.org

