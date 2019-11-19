NICHOLS – The old Nichols School held its 41st annual reunion on Oct. 6, 2019 at the Nichols American Legion, with 39 people present.
Chairman Ron Bleiler welcomed everyone and led in the pledge to the flag. Ray Honnick gave the invocation.
We were served a dinner of roast beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruited gelatin salad, rolls and homemade pies.
Music was provided by Andy and Sherry Turner singing and playing the guitar.
Ron opened the meeting. We thanked the cooks and helpers for the meal. Ron thanked the planning committee for their work, Norma Barrowcliff, Estella Rogers, Vivian Vought and Ron Bleiler.
Estella gave the secretary’s report. She received a letter from Bob Hanson, who lives in Colorado. He could not come, and wished to tell everyone hello.
Members deceased since our last meeting are Walter Champlin, John Weaver, Ronald Katchuk, Virginia Babcock Baldwin, Jim Honnick, Nancy Keeler Ross, Bob Goble, Harold Ball, Janice Sykora Cook and Mary Truesdale.
Norma gave the treasurer’s report. After all the expenses are paid and the basket passed, we have a balance of $171.78.
Ron recognized the classes. Oldest was Lillian Cheely, she is 92 years old, from the Class of 1945.
Ron made closing remarks and wished to see everyone next year. Norma read the poem, “Reunion.”
We closed the reunion by singing our alma mater, led by Arlene Mills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.