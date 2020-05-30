BRADFORD COUNTY — The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, beginning June 1, provides $24.00 in vouchers for fresh Pennsylvania produce to eligible seniors. You may qualify if you are a Pennsylvania resident age 60 or older, or turning 60 by December 31, 2020, and meet income criteria. An individual with yearly income less than $23,606 and couples with combined yearly income less than $31,894 meet income eligibility criteria.
In order to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, vouchers will only be distributed by mail. B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. offices and Active Living Centers are not open to the public at this time, and vouchers will not be available at these locations. Applications are available online at bsstaaa.org, and available by mail. Applications can be returned by mail or email.
For more information or to request an application, please visit bsstaaa.org or call 1-800-982-4346.
The Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program and the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the United Way of Bradford County; the United Way of Susquehanna County; the Lycoming County United Way serving Wellsboro and Southern Tioga County, and the Pennsylvania Department of Aging. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1-800-982-4346.
