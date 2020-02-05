Winding
Cast members at the first reading of “A Tattered Tale” include, from left, Nichole Sample (Quodli), Kacey Lewis (Maria), Alice Bennett (Columbina), Brandon Dickerson (Arlechinno), Derek Davis (Dottore Gratiano) and Jeff Lockhart (Giovanni). Not pictured is Judi Campbell (Bianca). The Winding River Players will present this tale on Feb. 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre in Towanda.

TOWANDA – Looking for the perfect love story to enfold you on a cold Valentine’s evening? Join the romance, humor and rampant absurdity of 16th century Florence, Italy, in the Winding River Players’ production of “A Tattered Tale of Love.”

Meet the roving soldier-of-misfortune, Giovanni (his swash sadly unbuckled); his bumbling gluttonous servant, Arlecchino; the sheltered maiden of stunted experience, Maria; her mother, Bianca, determined to keep her that way; and her father, the blithering physician, Dottore, who uses language as a malformed cudgel. As well as others.

Authors Derek Davis and Linda White have collared stock characters from 16th century Commedia dell’Arte and transported them, kicking and screaming, into the current age. Pratfalls, verbal nonsense, clowning – but also sweet, touching romance – fill the plaza before the recently installed statue of Michelangelo’s David as Giovanni arrives to make his mark.

Will he find military prowess? Will Arlecchino find tonight’s dinner? Will the Dottore find a dictionary? Will Maria uncover the mysterious serpent that all men are known to harbor? Will all end well? Of course it will, because the actors involved know no limitations.

“A Tattered Tale of Love” will play at the Black Box Theater, Main Street, Towanda, on Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. You can call for reservations (recommended, for seating is limited) at (570) 265-5017.

