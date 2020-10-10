BCHS seeks help

ULSTER — This baby kitten, (we are calling her Autumn), was tossed onto a lawn in Laceyville yesterday. The young woman who found her was distressed to see that the small kitten’s front leg was broken, and partly severed with bone exposed.
A good Samaritan rushed her to the Troy Vet Clinic where she will have surgery with financial assurances from Bradford County Humane Society.
The kitten is a fighter, and she is getting excellent care from Troy Vet Small Animal Clinic, which has put her on pain medication and plans a repair to the leg today.
She will be a three legged cat, but they say cats “have an extra leg” because they do so well with only three.
If anyone in the community is able in these tough times to help with the expense of Autumn’s surgery and aftercare, it is estimated to cost between $819.00 and $1,019, BCHS would appreciate any help very much indeed.
BCHS is a no-kill shelter and a United Way Agency.
