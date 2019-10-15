WAVERLY – The Waverly First Baptist Church will be hosting a Kids’ Club on Wednesday evenings starting on Oct. 16. There will be stories, videos, and crafts as we dig deeper into God’s word.
The program will be from the Dig In curriculum. We will start with Fruits of the Spirit.
Kids’ Club is for children age 4 through sixth grade. Children will be divided into two groups – age 4 through second grade, and grades 3 through 6. It will run each Wednesday night from 6:30-8 p.m.
Questions can be directed to the church office at (607) 565-9593. The First Baptist Church is located at 23 Tioga St.
