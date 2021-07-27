Hall
Born to Lillie Hall of Sayre, a daughter, Izabella Mae, on July 17, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Adeboye
Born to Abiodun and Adeolu Adeboye of Sayre, a daughter, Aydooluwa Grace, on July 19, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Westover
Born to Arianna Westover of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Jayce Edward Michael, on July 19, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Underdown
Born to Melissa and Spencer Underdown of Athens, a daughter, Emma Lynn, on July 19, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Marcoccia/Jamison
Born to Rebecca Marcoccia and Cody Jamison of Rome, a son, Silvanus Delane, on July 20, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Hathaway
Born to Myranda and Cody Hathaway of Sayre, a daughter, Winnie Mae, on July 21, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
