OWEGO – Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is excited to announce our first Virtual Cooking Class to be held on Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 1-2 p.m. on Zoom.
The free cooking class will feature a nutritionist from the Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s Just Say Yes program and will offer recipes and a cooking demonstration to help you learn new skills and create healthy meals at home.
Participants are asked to pre-register by calling (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, and must provide an email address and have access to the Internet to attend.
TOI is committed to supporting our community and continues to serve our customers and respond to needs in light of COVID-19. To see how Tioga Opportunities, Inc. may be able to help you, visit our website, www.tiogaopp.org, for a full list of our services and programs.
