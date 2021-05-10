Athens:
Spalding Memorial Library is open for browsing! 10 people per every 30 minutes. The computers will not be available for use. We ask that you wear a mask when you enter the library. The CDC recommends masks that fit properly. It should fit snugly around the nose and chin with no large gaps around the sides of the face and masks made with tightly woven fabric. We request all patrons wear a CDC recommended face mask. We have disposable masks available for those who do not have them. The CDC does not recommend using face shields or goggles as a substitute for masks.
We will still offer curb-side service during our open hours. Monday-Thursday 12-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12-3 p.m.
Join us every Friday at 10 a.m. for Facebook Live Storytime! On May 14, Ms. Jess will read stories about construction. The fun begins at 10 a.m. on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page! Grab & Go Storytime Bags are available at the library. Each bag contains crafts and coloring pages that relate to the month’s virtual storytime themes. Call the library to reserve a free bag for your child. If you need crayons and a glue stick or a scarf and beanbag to dance along with our storytime songs, just let us know!
Register for our Spring Reading Program today! Read for 100 minutes to earn a prize bag of spring goodies including bubbles and a bouncy ball! To register, visit our website at www.spaldinglibrary.org and click on “Reading Programs.” The program runs through May 15.
Our Nature Photo Challenge is open to students in grades 6-12. For guidelines on how to participate, visit Spalding Memorial Library on Facebook or contact the library at (570) 888-7117. Challenge runs until May 15.
Creepy Crawly Craft Kits are available. Each kit contains the supplies to make a painted paper plate bee and a paper chain caterpillar. To reserve a kit for your child, call the library at (570) 888-7117.
Join us on Zoom May 20 at 6:30 p.m. for “A History of Hate Groups in Pennsylvania” with Dr. Philip Jenkins. Dr. Jenkins is a distinguished Professor of History at Baylor University. For more information, please contact director@spaldinglibrary.org.
