Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.